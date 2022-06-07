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Who Do You Serve?
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13 views • June 07, 2022
Derrall shares some thoughts on the quality of the political leaders in the world today as he contrasts the writings of Napoleon Hill in "Think And Grow Rich" with the Word of God
"For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?" [Mark 8:36 KJV]
"For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?" [Mark 8:36 KJV]
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