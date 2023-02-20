https://gettr.com/post/p28un3o9e55

02/10/2023, SAY NO TO EVIL, NFSC fellow fighters from Japan were protesting in front of Paul Hastings office at Roppongi, Tokyo. The fellow fighter from Taiwan Farm said that although the weather is cold, and it’s raining and snowing, the passion of fellow fighters’ protest is still firm and elegant. The passing vehicles will slow down and look at our placards. She feels that more and more people are learning the truth and we will definitely continue our spontaneous protests, so that more people will know the truth.

02/10/2023对邪恶说不，新中国联邦日本的战友们在东京六本木的普衡办公室前进行抗议。来自台湾农场的战友谈到，虽然天气寒冷，还下着雨雪，但战友们的抗议热情仍然是坚定而高雅的。过往的车辆都放慢车速，看着我们的标语牌。她觉得越来越多的人在了解真相，我们也一定会坚持我们的自发抗议活动，让更多的人了解真相。



