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#38 EVICTED FROM AFGHANISTAN, ARNOLD'S AN ASS, SCHOOLS BAD FOR KIDS, PILLOW GUY EXPOSES VOTE FRAUD
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21 views • August 17, 2021
Episode #38 The Taliban ran us out of Afghanistan just like the Viet Cong did in Viet Nam. They installed a Manchurian Candidate as president. Global Civil Wars are our only hope, The Cyber Symposium was a huge success. Arnold Schwarzenegger shills for the cabal's depopulation agenda. Masks are making children sick and lowering their IQs.

This guy may have the solution to the spike proteins in the jabs using quinine, glutathione, NAC, ALA, milk thistle, selenium, B complex, C, D3, E, zinc, carbon 60, curcumin, black seed oil and organic cow liver and chlorine dioxide.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FtHKOt0k4W1y/

Contact me for Anti Spike Protein immune system enhancement tea: [email protected]
Other things that may stop the spike protein are Dandelion leaves, Pine needle/bark, star anise, moringa, licorice, chaga mushroom and fennel. I combine them in tea bags. Other things that are supposed to help are Ivermectine, quinine in capsules or tonic water or homemade. Natto and supplements: Iodine, zinc, CoQ10 and Quercetin as well as Carbon 60 and PQQ. EAT ORGANIC! because the glyphosate poison is amplified by the jabs. A high sulfur diet (don't go too crazy), fasting and sauna help your immune system discard the crap they're trying to kill us with. Keep your C and D levels up; get some sun!

COV TEST APPEARS TO BE A DELIVERY SYSTEM ACCORDING TO SCIENTIFIC STUDIES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qbr7H5TJV9Qy/

assorted vaccine exemption documents:
https://news.gab.com/2021/07/29/important-download-covid-vaccine-religious-exemption-documents-here/

contaminants in nasal swabs
https://rense.com/general96/hydrogel-lithium-photos.php

https://therealtruthnetworkcom.wordpress.com/2021/04/28/how-to-neutralize-mrna-vaxx-damage/

Vaccines will turn people into Zombies from 1995
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jp0TFKK2jJvu/

Form to give an employer that insists on 'vaccine'
https://pandemic.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Form_Employees_Whose_Employers_Are_Requiring_Covid-19_Injections.pdf
Keywords
vaccinesafghanistanpandemicmaskselection fraudschwarzenegger
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