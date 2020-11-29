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11/29/2020 -- Major seismic unrest taking place -- Large earthquake activity due
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346 views • November 30, 2020
The video they hid from search! found it!! Now you'll know why they hid it.. and its not because of my morning voice rolling out of bed to report on the quake..
Wait until you see why they hid this... how about the other 5.6?! :D https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJyjH...
_______
Don't be scared, be prepared .... prepared for me to drop a few bad words, eff bombs, and such....... not joking I go ballistic at the end of this update.... You will go nuclear too when you see what is being done to try to hide the information I'm putting out.
Deliberate censorship.
I'm about ready to revolt. Not against the government.. even better.. against corporations :)
Anyone want to join me ? non violent peaceful and totally not going to stop until we take over *online that is lol.
:)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
Wait until you see why they hid this... how about the other 5.6?! :D https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJyjH...
_______
Don't be scared, be prepared .... prepared for me to drop a few bad words, eff bombs, and such....... not joking I go ballistic at the end of this update.... You will go nuclear too when you see what is being done to try to hide the information I'm putting out.
Deliberate censorship.
I'm about ready to revolt. Not against the government.. even better.. against corporations :)
Anyone want to join me ? non violent peaceful and totally not going to stop until we take over *online that is lol.
:)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
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