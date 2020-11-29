BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

11/29/2020 -- Major seismic unrest taking place -- Large earthquake activity due
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5190 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
346 views • November 30, 2020
The video they hid from search! found it!! Now you'll know why they hid it.. and its not because of my morning voice rolling out of bed to report on the quake..

Wait until you see why they hid this... how about the other 5.6?! :D https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJyjH...
_______


Don't be scared, be prepared .... prepared for me to drop a few bad words, eff bombs, and such....... not joking I go ballistic at the end of this update.... You will go nuclear too when you see what is being done to try to hide the information I'm putting out.

Deliberate censorship.

I'm about ready to revolt. Not against the government.. even better.. against corporations :)

Anyone want to join me ? non violent peaceful and totally not going to stop until we take over *online that is lol.

:)

Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q

24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial

http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
Keywords
censorshipenvironmentchemtrailspreppingpropagandasurvivalweather warfarenwoclimatefloodshurricanes1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsdewgeo-engineeringearth quakesfaminetornadosfiresmsm liesbunker fuelseismic activityfrac wells
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Edison Reed
UN Food Agency Cuts Gaza Aid by One-Third Amid Funding Shortages

UN Food Agency Cuts Gaza Aid by One-Third Amid Funding Shortages

Coco Somers
AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

Edison Reed
Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Garrison Vance
The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

Mike Adams
Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy