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enough people? - feat dan andrews 1080p
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20 views • February 15, 2021
(final edit) enough people? - feat dan andrews
premier of Vic announcing new lockdown measures on whole of victoria right as vaccine is due to roll out ...
their mistake yet AGAIN, zero cases elsewhere, everything stems from govt quarantine bs, 99.99% healthy free people locked away under threat of violence, severe penalties and increased restrictions.
coercing, intimidating, threatening the people with harsher restrictions and lockdowns IF enough people don't get the jab.
covid, vaccine, coercion, threats, intimidation, bullying,. blackmail, australia
premier of Vic announcing new lockdown measures on whole of victoria right as vaccine is due to roll out ...
their mistake yet AGAIN, zero cases elsewhere, everything stems from govt quarantine bs, 99.99% healthy free people locked away under threat of violence, severe penalties and increased restrictions.
coercing, intimidating, threatening the people with harsher restrictions and lockdowns IF enough people don't get the jab.
covid, vaccine, coercion, threats, intimidation, bullying,. blackmail, australia
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