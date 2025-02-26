BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US House passes Trump-backed 2025 budget proposal
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 2 months ago

US House passes Trump-backed 2025 budget proposal, yesterdays news.

By a vote of 217-215, the budget seeks to cut taxes by $4.5 trillion and fund the deportation of illegal immigrants, border security, energy deregulation and military spending.

Adding:

💳 Trump eliminates EB-5 investor program to make a GOLD CARD

US President announced "Gold Cards" to allow people to pay $5 million for permanent residency in the US.

The existing EB-5 immigrant investor program allows people to get permanent green cards after investing at least $800,000 in high-unemployment areas.

Adding: 

🔍DOGE slashes $832 million in budget allocations for questionable programs

The cuts include initiatives aimed at improving the “social and economic inclusion of sedentary migrants” worth $40 MILLION

Also: 

Trump gov’t slim-down: Who’s been HIT THE HARDEST?  

1️⃣The biggest layoff of workers so far has been at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), where 6,700 jobs have been shredded, according to Statista’s analysis of DOGE data.

2️⃣There have been 5,200 layoffs at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and 3,400 at the Forest Service.  

The first wave of cuts has targeted probationary employees first.  



Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy