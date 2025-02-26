US House passes Trump-backed 2025 budget proposal, yesterdays news.

By a vote of 217-215, the budget seeks to cut taxes by $4.5 trillion and fund the deportation of illegal immigrants, border security, energy deregulation and military spending.

Adding:

💳 Trump eliminates EB-5 investor program to make a GOLD CARD

US President announced "Gold Cards" to allow people to pay $5 million for permanent residency in the US.

The existing EB-5 immigrant investor program allows people to get permanent green cards after investing at least $800,000 in high-unemployment areas.

Adding:

🔍DOGE slashes $832 million in budget allocations for questionable programs

The cuts include initiatives aimed at improving the “social and economic inclusion of sedentary migrants” worth $40 MILLION

Also:

Trump gov’t slim-down: Who’s been HIT THE HARDEST?

1️⃣The biggest layoff of workers so far has been at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), where 6,700 jobs have been shredded, according to Statista’s analysis of DOGE data.

2️⃣There have been 5,200 layoffs at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and 3,400 at the Forest Service.

The first wave of cuts has targeted probationary employees first.







