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Was the moonlanding filmed in the desert ? På svenska efter 2,55
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86 views • February 03, 2022
1. Daily Beast Demons Attack Christian Doctors: Media Hates God, Needs Exorcism. MSM work for the devil and hate Christianity.
https://rumble.com/vtwlak-daily-beast-demons-attack-christian-doctors-media-hates-god-needs-exorcism.html
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4. On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in Colorado, where an elementary school has announced plans to teach kindergartners the importance of disrupting the nuclear family, while embracing and affirming the LGBT community and BLM.
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You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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2. BOMBSHELL MILITARY EYEWITNESS DEATHBED CONFESSION: "THEY FAKED IT" MOONLANDING WAS FILMED IN THE DESERT.
https://www.brighteon.com/5137da3b-75ae-49b3-88a4-65134f1cbb32
3. Graphene Oxide Observed in Vaccines - Scientific Literature Confirms the Worst
https://www.brighteon.com/d8ade436-afa9-4503-8605-92e6b948a6ac
4. On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in Colorado, where an elementary school has announced plans to teach kindergartners the importance of disrupting the nuclear family, while embracing and affirming the LGBT community and BLM.
https://www.brighteon.com/d7d5c2eb-e73f-45b8-aaf8-ed82341371ed
5. Messages From The Light Part 11. The fascinating NearDeathExperience of Thomas Mellen Benedict. Thomas was dead for one and a half hour but came back with this incredible story.
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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