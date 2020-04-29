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ER_Physician_Drops_Multiple_COVID-19_Bombshells
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48 views • April 29, 2020
An ABC affiliate in California accidentally aired a story that has since been removed as it shows doctors explaining what is going on behind the scenes and the real numbers of COVID-19 and the fact that they are being pressured to go against medical guidelines and add C-19 to cause of death documents.
These videos are being removed and balancing of evidencing what is going on is leaning more heavily to the lie side of the scale. This defies unalienable rights such as freedom of the press, expression and speech.
The taking of liberties always comes when a mass of people become complacent and ignorant. What follows - historically - is tyranny (death and destruction by mind controlled idiots with guns and badges who will say they are "just following orders" and in defiance of the established Nuremberg Principle.
Wake up people!
These videos are being removed and balancing of evidencing what is going on is leaning more heavily to the lie side of the scale. This defies unalienable rights such as freedom of the press, expression and speech.
The taking of liberties always comes when a mass of people become complacent and ignorant. What follows - historically - is tyranny (death and destruction by mind controlled idiots with guns and badges who will say they are "just following orders" and in defiance of the established Nuremberg Principle.
Wake up people!
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