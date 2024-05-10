Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Carolyn Richards speaks with Former Michigan Conservation Officer, John D. Borkouich. John was a conservation officer in Michigan for twenty seven years and is currently a certified police officer. He speaks about changes happening in rural America and the values they still believe in such as land, family, and the Constitution.





