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11.24.2020, TRENTO HOUR, Guest: Former MI State Senator Patrick Colbeck - MI 2020 Elections
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20 views • July 23, 2021
#MakeAmericaTHINKAgain #SpiritualBattleForAmerica #StoptheSteal
Tom Trento Radio/TV - Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 9am ET on WWNN, 1470 AM/95.3 FM . Also on every Saturday, 4 – 5pm ET on Atlanta’s - The Answer, AM920, WGKA
WE ARE "LIVE" On YouTube and The United West website! Monday through Friday - 9am ET
Patrick Colbeck, former candidate for Gov. of MI and State Senator in MI, with an Engineering/Computer IT/Technology background tells us how he was engaged as a MI Poll Watcher in the Dearborn, MI area and saw so many concerns for the voting machines to how they were managing the counting of the votes. He is in touch with the legal teams to ensure MI voting was fair, honest, and transparent! Patrick's website: https://letsfixstuff.org/
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Tom Trento Radio/TV - Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 9am ET on WWNN, 1470 AM/95.3 FM . Also on every Saturday, 4 – 5pm ET on Atlanta’s - The Answer, AM920, WGKA
WE ARE "LIVE" On YouTube and The United West website! Monday through Friday - 9am ET
Patrick Colbeck, former candidate for Gov. of MI and State Senator in MI, with an Engineering/Computer IT/Technology background tells us how he was engaged as a MI Poll Watcher in the Dearborn, MI area and saw so many concerns for the voting machines to how they were managing the counting of the votes. He is in touch with the legal teams to ensure MI voting was fair, honest, and transparent! Patrick's website: https://letsfixstuff.org/
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Social Media:
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@theunitedwest
Clouthub: https://clthb.co/y4PWp6hi2cfCSWJY7
Gab: https://gab.com/_theunitedwest
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/theunitedwest
Magabook: https://www.magabook.com/theunitedwest
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/tomtrento
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Telegram: https://t.me/theunitedwest
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
Video Work:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwtheunitedwestorg/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theunitedwest
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theunitedwest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunitedwest
Contact: [email protected]
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