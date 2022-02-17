© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Colin Powell’s Ghost: Blinken Says Russia May Use Chemical Warfare on Ukrainians
Follow
2
Share
Report
399 views • February 17, 2022
High ranking officials of the Biden Administration along with NATO partners continue to accuse Russia of plotting to invade Ukraine. The Russian government, however, reminds the world community that Russia’s soldiers are on Russian soil, but America’s soldiers are in many countries. US Secretary of State Blinken told the Munich Conference that war could erupt within days.
Doc Burkhart and I will analyze what’s happening in Europe, plus we’ll give you the latest information from Canada as the Trudeau regime seeks to crush truckers defying the prime minister’s mandatory injection decree.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/17/22
Doc Burkhart and I will analyze what’s happening in Europe, plus we’ll give you the latest information from Canada as the Trudeau regime seeks to crush truckers defying the prime minister’s mandatory injection decree.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/17/22
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.