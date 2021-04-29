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Flat Earth Local Meetup w/ Interviews - Edmonton, Alberta Dec 13th, 2018
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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0 view • April 29, 2021
Originally Streamed live on Dec 13, 2018 on YouTube with 3.3K views.
The Edmonton, Alberta Canada Meetup with Robbie Davidson from the YouTube Channel "Celebrate Truth" will take place on Sept 13th at the Chateau Louis Hotel on 11727 Kingsway Ave. From 6pm to 9:30ish. Please email Bonnie at [email protected] to RSVP. I'll be there so don't miss it. Keep it flat.
Thank you.

Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
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science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
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sciencebiblelifegatheringcosmologyculturescientismastronomyphysicsgeologymeetupnavigation
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