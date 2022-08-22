Prosperity Gospel, Pope, and Persecution of American Christians - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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Christians today need to be aware of the dangers of the prosperity gospel and false doctrines within the American church. The prosperity gospel has increased in popularity following the close of World War II and the rise of televangelism, preaching a pathway to health, wealth, and success. However, the Bible clearly contends that Christians will experience persecution in this life. American Gospel: Christ Alone is an impactful documentary that expertly uncovers the chilling roots and heresies found within the prosperity gospel movement. The deception of the Roman Catholic church and the Pope is also examined.
TAKEAWAYS
Catholics and Christians cannot be yoked together because they are strongly divided on doctrinal issues like justification, grace, and Christ’s sacrifice
Seven vile songs are up for nomination at the MTV VMA’s, and they are all inappropriate for tweens and teens
Lil Nas X promotes New Age ideologies in his popular music video “Industry Baby”
Nowhere in Scripture does it say that Christians in America will be spared from persecution
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