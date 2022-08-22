BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Prosperity Gospel, Pope, and Persecution of American Christians - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
434 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
202 views • August 22, 2022


Christians today need to be aware of the dangers of the prosperity gospel and false doctrines within the American church. The prosperity gospel has increased in popularity following the close of World War II and the rise of televangelism, preaching a pathway to health, wealth, and success. However, the Bible clearly contends that Christians will experience persecution in this life. American Gospel: Christ Alone is an impactful documentary that expertly uncovers the chilling roots and heresies found within the prosperity gospel movement. The deception of the Roman Catholic church and the Pope is also examined.



TAKEAWAYS


Catholics and Christians cannot be yoked together because they are strongly divided on doctrinal issues like justification, grace, and Christ’s sacrifice 


Seven vile songs are up for nomination at the MTV VMA’s, and they are all inappropriate for tweens and teens 


Lil Nas X promotes New Age ideologies in his popular music video “Industry Baby”


Nowhere in Scripture does it say that Christians in America will be spared from persecution 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Sign Up for Positive Entertainment Guide: https://bit.ly/3wjpuhP 

Hope Outfitters Attire: https://bit.ly/3PC2ql2 

COL1972 (get 10% off using code “CCM”): https://bit.ly/3Ay40QM 

Techie Homeschool Mom: https://bit.ly/3CmDxqG 

American Gospel Movie Series: https://bit.ly/3c8Dh42 

Why the Prosperity Gospel is Unbiblical: https://bit.ly/3wEDSSb 

Meaning of “Doja”: https://bit.ly/3dLh7oE

MTV VMA Nominations: https://www.mtv.com/vma


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/theCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
biblechristianscatholicww2world war 2americanpopeheresyprosperity gospelfalse teacherstina griffincenter culture mom show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy