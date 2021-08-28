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Episode 13 - Refuse the Mandate!
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195 views • August 28, 2021
Getting the jab should be up to each of us! OUR BODY, OUR CHOICE RIGHT? I believe that OSHA regulations can be used to refuse any employer mandated Covid jab. Here's how! Share this and save lives!
Links:
Website: www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Karen Kingston Info: https://dougbillings.us/karen-kingston/
OSHA BBP Standard: https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs/regulations/standardnumber/1910/1910.1030AppA
OSHA COVID GUIDANCE: https://www.osha.gov/coronavirus/ets
Links:
Website: www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Karen Kingston Info: https://dougbillings.us/karen-kingston/
OSHA BBP Standard: https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs/regulations/standardnumber/1910/1910.1030AppA
OSHA COVID GUIDANCE: https://www.osha.gov/coronavirus/ets
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