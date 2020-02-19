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This just happened in CA! LΑSΞRS, MICRΟWΑVES and D.Ξ.W.s...Oh my. BY DANA ASHLIE
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879 views • February 19, 2020
Published on Apr 27, 2019
These are not your normal batch of mιlιtary vessels headed off to the Sαudis. Does this batch stay stateside? We will explore here why that is a very likely scenario.
As for those who feel moved to financially support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH!
To donate via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or reach me old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
Jane Tande Youtube Link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0pAqJ...
Protect yourself from Microwave Frequencies at home!
Where to get Shielding Bedding to block RF:
(also paint, curtains, fabrics, phone cases)
https://tinyurl.com/y8pe5r75
Gear to Protect Mama and Baby from RF
Belly Band (Baby Protection) Page - https://bellyarmor.com/products/belly...
Belly Blanket Collection - https://bellyarmor.com/collections/be...
Maternity Apparel Collection - https://bellyarmor.com/collections/ap...
Music:
Double Drift by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Source: Royalty Free Music
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
These are not your normal batch of mιlιtary vessels headed off to the Sαudis. Does this batch stay stateside? We will explore here why that is a very likely scenario.
As for those who feel moved to financially support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH!
To donate via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or reach me old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
Jane Tande Youtube Link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0pAqJ...
Protect yourself from Microwave Frequencies at home!
Where to get Shielding Bedding to block RF:
(also paint, curtains, fabrics, phone cases)
https://tinyurl.com/y8pe5r75
Gear to Protect Mama and Baby from RF
Belly Band (Baby Protection) Page - https://bellyarmor.com/products/belly...
Belly Blanket Collection - https://bellyarmor.com/collections/be...
Maternity Apparel Collection - https://bellyarmor.com/collections/ap...
Music:
Double Drift by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Source: Royalty Free Music
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
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