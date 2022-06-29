6.29.22: ENEMY using BLANK ROUNDS, LEFT meltdowns, GHISLAINE sentenced, YUGE WEEK! PRAY!

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Music
The Court
Song by ANBR
https://artlist.io/song/55754/the-court
WATCH what happens when a Mama Bear takes down a Fake News Baier... https://t.me/realKariLake/180
Devin again asks what the government’s involvement in January 6th was and points out the lack of equal justice for January 6th prisoners compared to the 2020 BLM rioters. https://t.me/realKarliBonne/102150
The Government Is Not Trustworthy With the Health of Your Children; Don't Gamble Their Future https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4865
Covid Vaccines and Infertility https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4866
BREAKING — 5th Circuit agrees to reconsider federal employees’ case challenging the Biden https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4869
A huge win for election integrity in a week full of conservative legal victories. https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4856
Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words - Now Playing: https://www.justicethomasmovie.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SgULQeRrLM
Clarence Thomas likes to RV
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4880
The elites are scared - Too many are waking up too fast - Dr Paul Thomas https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26591
Another advocate for the jab dies from the jab
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26593
Comedian wasn't joking around - He regretted taking it - Soon after... it killed him https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26611
Ghislaine Maxwell jailed 20 years for recruiting girls that Jeffrey Epstein & Co would abuse https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26619
ICYMI 🚨 This morning, Justice Clarence Thomas signaled interest in making it easier to sue THE MEDIA https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/25302
Stenger testified that there was paid professional agitators at January 6th.
Is that what they didn't want out?
https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/25308
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