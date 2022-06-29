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6.29.22: ENEMY using BLANK ROUNDS, LEFT meltdowns, GHISLAINE sentenced, YUGE WEEK! PRAY!
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
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517 views • July 03, 2022


[MIRROR] Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv | https://shows.truthparadigm.tv 


AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/


24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/


*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv


Music

The Court

Song by ANBR

https://artlist.io/song/55754/the-court


WATCH what happens when a Mama Bear takes down a Fake News Baier... https://t.me/realKariLake/180


Devin again asks what the government’s involvement in January 6th was and points out the lack of equal justice for January 6th prisoners compared to the 2020 BLM rioters. https://t.me/realKarliBonne/102150


The Government Is Not Trustworthy With the Health of Your Children; Don't Gamble Their Future https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4865


Covid Vaccines and Infertility https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4866


BREAKING — 5th Circuit agrees to reconsider federal employees’ case challenging the Biden https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4869


A huge win for election integrity in a week full of conservative legal victories. https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4856


Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words - Now Playing: https://www.justicethomasmovie.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SgULQeRrLM


Clarence Thomas likes to RV

https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4880


The elites are scared - Too many are waking up too fast - Dr Paul Thomas https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26591


Another advocate for the jab dies from the jab

https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26593


Comedian wasn't joking around - He regretted taking it - Soon after... it killed him https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26611


Ghislaine Maxwell jailed 20 years for recruiting girls that Jeffrey Epstein & Co would abuse https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/26619


ICYMI 🚨 This morning, Justice Clarence Thomas signaled interest in making it easier to sue THE MEDIA https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/25302


Stenger testified that there was paid professional agitators at January 6th.

Is that what they didn't want out?

https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/25308


*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/


How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY



#JusticeThomas, #GhislaineMaxwell, #Epstein, #Jabs, #Elites, #Vaccines, #DrPaulThomas, #ElectionIntegrity, #Biden, #VaccineMandates, #Infertility, #Nunes, #J6, #J6th, #BLM, #Riots, #MamaBears, #Children, #treasuremap, #liberty, #freedom, #projection101, #truth, #health, #greatawakening, #God, #Covfefe


Keywords
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