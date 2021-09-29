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FAMILY'S STEALTH MISSION TO SAVE MOM IN THE COVID DEATH WARD
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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130 views • September 29, 2021
Updated 9-17-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0

Amanda joins me and Paul Jenson on KTalk morning show out of Salt Lake City Utah. She shares her incredible story of her family's stealth mission to save her mom while in a hospital COVID death ward. This is an inspiring story of one family's dedication to save their loved one despite everything stacked against them in a broken hospital system which followed corrupt and anti-human government protocols. You can learn more about Paul Jenson and KTalk radio at http://www.ktalkmedia.com/show/inside-the-news/

See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Learn more about C60 Complete at https://www.c60complete.com/swestall-c60complete - be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
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