The Ministry Of The 144,000-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 12 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
47 views • 5 months ago

The 144,000 are 12,000 male, virgin Jews from each of the twelve tribes of Israel, sealed by God to evangelize the massive last days revival. One of the groups in the book of Revelation that seems to really confuse some Christians are the 144,000 male, virgin Jews who are sealed at some point during the time of Jacob’s trouble, with what their mission is cloudy and uncertain to some. But as you will soon see, rightly dividing what you read and then running the cross-references will clear up a lot of the confusion. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, God has a very specific plan for the Jewish remnant in the last days, and the prophets have a lot to say about it. It will be a different time, a different dispensation, and a different gospel where signs, miracles and wonders return. But be warned!! The ‘strong delusion’ has also be released, chaos and deception are everywhere, and the Antichrist and his ministers will also have signs, miracles and wonders. What a crazy time that will be, and your King James Holy Bible lets you know everything you need to know about it.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
