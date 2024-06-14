Justice for Matthew Maison with Amy Maison

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Eileen Tesch speaks with Amy Maison about the death of her grandson, Matthew Maison, whose case has been declared a homicide. Amy talks about the details of what lead up to Matthews death and the autopsy results.





For more information visit the Justice for Matthew facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/justiceformatthew





