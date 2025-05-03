CTM --- Ep. 33 --- 5-2-2025 --- "Maniac Judges and Lawlessness"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's time to Be Intentional! In this episode of Come Together Media, a roundtable for those who value freedom. This week, we discuss "Maniac Judges" and the lawlessness they foster.
The episode 33 roundtable consists of:
Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow – https://rumble.com/c/Intentional
Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com
You can view our current and past 'CTM' content on our 'Intentional w/Mic Meow' Rumble channel as well as on the 'Intentional' channel on Facebook, Substack, Patreon, Brighteon (and listen to the audio on Apple Podcasts).