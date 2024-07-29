Biblical Masculinity Sets the Stage for a Prosperous Marriage - Dr. Donald Welch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Therapist and author Dr. Donald Welch, discusses the unique differences between the male and female brain. He also touches on how Jesus can heal anyone’s past trauma, as well as why premarital sex and cohabitation before marriage is ultimately damaging to relational partners, according to a wide variety of studies and research. “A couple who cohabitates before marriage has a greater chance of divorce after marriage,” he shares. Donald further talks about why he thinks men may be more passive now than they were in past generations, due to societal and cultural shifts. “God created men to take action,” he shares. Donald also stresses the importance of laughter in a marriage.
TAKEAWAYS
When men live out their God-ordained masculinity, their marriages and families thrive
Couples need to carve out time to talk with each other and connect every day
Most men are unaware of how they feel because they are not biologically wired to be in touch with their emotions like women
When you’re facing a conflict with your spouse, stop to affirm, inquire, and reflect on the situation
