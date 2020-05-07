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More Socialism & Fascism From The Administration That Told You The US Would Never Be Socialist
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18 views • May 07, 2020
We continue to see more and more socialism, which is a form of Marxism, from this administration, despite their claims that the US will never be a socialist country. The Common Core Diva, Lynne Taylor, joins me in this episode to discuss the latest hypocrisies, lies and usurpations of the Constitution by the current administration that many are hoping will be the savior. Sadly, they've traded their birthright of liberty and the true Savior for a bowl of beans.
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https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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