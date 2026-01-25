© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4yrs ago Canada Truckers Freedom Convoy 2022 Keep On Truckin In The Free World UnderGunned Productions
UnderGunned Productions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZUO1L8KcJ0
Truckers Freedom Convoy 2022 Keep On Truckin In The Free World Music Video
UnderGunned Productions: A small musical tribute I put together as our Canadian truckers are joining together and making a stand against the tyranny! They are on the road headed to Ottawa right now coming from all corners of our country making us so proud and hopefully waking a few folks up along the way!
As always Stay Free and Creative Everyone!