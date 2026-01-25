4yrs ago Canada Truckers Freedom Convoy 2022 Keep On Truckin In The Free World UnderGunned Productions





UnderGunned Productions: A small musical tribute I put together as our Canadian truckers are joining together and making a stand against the tyranny! They are on the road headed to Ottawa right now coming from all corners of our country making us so proud and hopefully waking a few folks up along the way!

