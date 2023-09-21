Create New Account
Robert F. Kennedy Jr plans to defund the WHO
Published 18 hours ago

Robert F. Kennedy Jr plans to defund the World Health Organization (WHO) because it has completely lost its way and has become an instrument for China, for the 'Billionaire Boys Club' in Davos, for the pharmaceutical industry and for the big ag industry. He is going to make sure that the WHO becomes a health organization again, otherwise he won't fund them.

DTP (Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis) vaccine campaign in Africa increases children's mortality.




https://archive.ph/5dsqz


