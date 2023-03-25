Third Adam 2: The Great Seduction

"And he said, this is wickedness" Zechariah 5:8. For the commandment is a lamp and the law is
light and reproofs of instruction is a way of life to keep thee from the evil
woman, from the flattery of a strange tongue. Because this matters. Because
your soul matters. That deception is so clever. So fantastically put together.
Even some of the sharpest minds miss it. My son, keep my words, and lay up my
commandments with thee. Keep my commandments and live; and my law as the apple
of thine eye. Bind them upon thy fingers, write them upon the table of thine
heart. Do not be seduced by the ten times religion. The Bible calls the hoar
Mystery Babylon. Say unto wisdom, thou art my sister. Mirrored
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.