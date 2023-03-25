Create New Account
Third Adam 2: The Great Seduction
"And he said, this is wickedness"  Zechariah 5:8.  For the commandment is a lamp and the law is light and reproofs of instruction is a way of life to keep thee from the evil woman, from the flattery of a strange tongue. Because this matters. Because your soul matters. That deception is so clever. So fantastically put together. Even some of the sharpest minds miss it. My son, keep my words, and lay up my commandments with thee. Keep my commandments and live; and my law as the apple of thine eye. Bind them upon thy fingers, write them upon the table of thine heart. Do not be seduced by the ten times religion. The Bible calls the hoar Mystery Babylon. Say unto wisdom, thou art my sister. Mirrored

religionseductionthird adam 2

