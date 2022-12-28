Create New Account
American Sunrise Pelosi 'Schwanza' Kwanzaa and Rand Paul Festivus Report 2022
Resistance Chicks
The Resistance Chicks Michelle & Leah Svensson Give Their Takes On Pelosi And 'Schwanza'Real American Voice

American Sunrise with Ed Henry, Karyn Turk, and Terrance Bates Dec. 28th, 2022

With an independent fast-paced look at the day’s headlines, American Sunrise provides a fresh start to your weekday. Whether it’s breaking news, politics, commentary, or national weather – start each weekday morning RIGHT with hosts Ed Henry, Karyn Turk, and Terrance Bates.

Kwanzaa

African-American holiday



politicsgodgospelnancy pelosirand pauled henrycounterfeitrhinosomnibuskwanzaabe boldamerican sunrisekaryn turkreal american voiceterrance batesholidays in decemberthe festivus report 2022

