Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The SKY. pollen, jet trails, slow mo, beautiful sunset 🌅 photos, Canada geese
7 views
channel image
SNIPERCAT
Published Yesterday |

Made by Ron using Videoshop and purchased ITunes music used under fair use non profit 

Music used 

Artist Alan Parsons Project 

Song Eye in the Sky 🌌 

if you look closely you’ll see a planet, star, orb, or weather balloon in a video clip showing the pollen blowing. It’s stationary. 

video clips are 720p 120fps, 1080p 60fps, 4k 30fps, Leica video lens.Some video clips were slowed down. 



Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringmusicnaturecanadapollensky4kcontrailsjet trailsphotojetsslow motionthe skycanada geesecfc66crazyfunnycats66slow motion pollengeese flyingslow mo goose120fpssky photoseye in the skyalan parsons projectalan parsons project eye in the sky

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket