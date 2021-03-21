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CHEERS TO EVERYONE WHO DOES RESEARCH IN THE AGE OF INFORMATION, IGNORANCE IS A CHOICE!
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110 views • March 21, 2021
GENETIC MODIFICATION
Full Interview on Disclosure Library UGETube Channel
https://ugetube.com/watch/genetic-modification_WdasEX3w23yJi3S.html
For the Dutch/ Voor de Nederlanders (Some English/Dutch Subs)
Het gehele Interview / Full Video
"Massa mRNA Vaccination is reckless and unnecessary", says Prof. Dr. Theo Schetters.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aWrZxCx6L6g&;t=1s
STOPVOORVRIJHEID.NL / https://staopvoorvrijheid.nl/
GENOEG IS GENOEG! / ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!
https://www.staopvoorvrijheid.nl/vaccinatie-wat-moet-je-weten-alle-feiten-op-een-rij/
Genetic Engineering (Gnome)
DDG:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=genetic+engineering&;t=brave&ia=web
Phizer Moderna
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=phizer+moderna+&;t=brave&iar=images&iax=images&ia=images
The Gateway Pundit
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
PLANDEMIC THE MOVIE / https://www.bitchute.com/video/TsbMDWB6R98v/
PlanDemic, a film about the global plan to take control of our lives, liberty, health & freedom.
pandorasmouth
ABOUT THE FILM
Humanity is imprisoned by a killer pandemic. People are being arrested for surfing in the ocean and meditating in nature. Nations are collapsing. Hungry citizens are rioting for food. The media has generated so much confusion and fear that people are begging for salvation in a syringe. Billionaire patent owners are pushing for globally mandated vaccines. Anyone who refuses to be injected with experimental poisons will be prohibited from travel, education and work. No, this is not a synopsis for a new horror movie. This is our current reality.
Let’s back up to address how we got here...
In the early 1900s, America’s first Billionaire, John D. Rockefeller bought a German pharmaceutical company that would later assist Hitler to implement his eugenics-based vision by manufacturing chemicals and poisons for war. Rockefeller wanted to eliminate the competitors of Western medicine, so he submitted a report to Congress declaring that there were too many doctors and medical schools in America, and that all natural healing modalities were unscientific quackery. Rockefeller called for the standardization of medical education, whereby only his organization be allowed to grant medical school licenses in the US. And so began the practice of immune suppressive, synthetic and toxic drugs. Once people had become dependent on this new system and the addictive drugs it provided, the system switched to a paid program, creating lifelong customers for the Rockefellers. Currently, medical error is the third leading cause of death in the US. Rockefeller’s secret weapon to success was the strategy known as, “problem-reaction-solution.” Create a problem, escalate fear, then offer a pre-planned solution. Sound familiar?
Read More in the description box below the Docu PLANDEMIC https://www.bitchute.com/video/TsbMDWB6R98v/
Full Interview on Disclosure Library UGETube Channel
https://ugetube.com/watch/genetic-modification_WdasEX3w23yJi3S.html
For the Dutch/ Voor de Nederlanders (Some English/Dutch Subs)
Het gehele Interview / Full Video
"Massa mRNA Vaccination is reckless and unnecessary", says Prof. Dr. Theo Schetters.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aWrZxCx6L6g&;t=1s
STOPVOORVRIJHEID.NL / https://staopvoorvrijheid.nl/
GENOEG IS GENOEG! / ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!
https://www.staopvoorvrijheid.nl/vaccinatie-wat-moet-je-weten-alle-feiten-op-een-rij/
Genetic Engineering (Gnome)
DDG:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=genetic+engineering&;t=brave&ia=web
Phizer Moderna
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=phizer+moderna+&;t=brave&iar=images&iax=images&ia=images
The Gateway Pundit
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
PLANDEMIC THE MOVIE / https://www.bitchute.com/video/TsbMDWB6R98v/
PlanDemic, a film about the global plan to take control of our lives, liberty, health & freedom.
pandorasmouth
ABOUT THE FILM
Humanity is imprisoned by a killer pandemic. People are being arrested for surfing in the ocean and meditating in nature. Nations are collapsing. Hungry citizens are rioting for food. The media has generated so much confusion and fear that people are begging for salvation in a syringe. Billionaire patent owners are pushing for globally mandated vaccines. Anyone who refuses to be injected with experimental poisons will be prohibited from travel, education and work. No, this is not a synopsis for a new horror movie. This is our current reality.
Let’s back up to address how we got here...
In the early 1900s, America’s first Billionaire, John D. Rockefeller bought a German pharmaceutical company that would later assist Hitler to implement his eugenics-based vision by manufacturing chemicals and poisons for war. Rockefeller wanted to eliminate the competitors of Western medicine, so he submitted a report to Congress declaring that there were too many doctors and medical schools in America, and that all natural healing modalities were unscientific quackery. Rockefeller called for the standardization of medical education, whereby only his organization be allowed to grant medical school licenses in the US. And so began the practice of immune suppressive, synthetic and toxic drugs. Once people had become dependent on this new system and the addictive drugs it provided, the system switched to a paid program, creating lifelong customers for the Rockefellers. Currently, medical error is the third leading cause of death in the US. Rockefeller’s secret weapon to success was the strategy known as, “problem-reaction-solution.” Create a problem, escalate fear, then offer a pre-planned solution. Sound familiar?
Read More in the description box below the Docu PLANDEMIC https://www.bitchute.com/video/TsbMDWB6R98v/
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