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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Reveals the True Origin and Solution for Low Self Esteem
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11 views • April 03, 2022
VA #49 Creator Reveals the True Origin and Solution for Low Self-Esteem 1-17-20
Description: Creator Reveals the True Origin and Solution for Low Self-Esteem
Where does low self-esteem come from and why is it so common? Is it inevitable that people accept harsh self-judgment or the judgment of others? Creator explains the true origins of low self-esteem, what is needed to “stand strong” and how to get there by partnering with the divine. Join us!
Where does low self-esteem come from and why is it so common? Is it inevitable that people will give in to accept harsh self-judgment or the judgment of others? Why were we created to be so fragile? Do light beings suffer low self-esteem? Was it low self-esteem that caused the problem of evil? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, we have an important update for believers and skeptics alike. Creator explains the true origins of low self-esteem, what is needed to “stand strong” and how to get there by partnering with the divine. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Creator Reveals the True Origin and Solution for Low Self-Esteem
Where does low self-esteem come from and why is it so common? Is it inevitable that people accept harsh self-judgment or the judgment of others? Creator explains the true origins of low self-esteem, what is needed to “stand strong” and how to get there by partnering with the divine. Join us!
Where does low self-esteem come from and why is it so common? Is it inevitable that people will give in to accept harsh self-judgment or the judgment of others? Why were we created to be so fragile? Do light beings suffer low self-esteem? Was it low self-esteem that caused the problem of evil? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, we have an important update for believers and skeptics alike. Creator explains the true origins of low self-esteem, what is needed to “stand strong” and how to get there by partnering with the divine. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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