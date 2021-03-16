Blockbuster! Washington Post Admits Using Fake Trump Quotes!

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Two months after reporting on former President Donald Trump "pressuring" Georgia election officials to find fraud in the process - long after that narrative had been accepted as fact - the Washington Post yesterday announced that the quotes were made up. Who made them up and why? Shouldn't the Post have investigated thoroughly? Is there no pushback when the mainstream media continues to print biased falsehoods? Also today, one school district in Texas said a strong "NO!" to shutting down and online instruction only. And they thrived!
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