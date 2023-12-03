World Domination Alert - Elite de RottChild - Council of Inclusive Capitalism

Same agendas, strategies, tactics, placating BS, sycophantic worm tongue, evil, and domination intent. Now the Vatican and Pope are pushing on behalf of the Elite de RottChild's. They are making their move for one world religion, government, and financial system with AI running the Op Ed.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.