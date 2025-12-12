Live from A4M Las Vegas, Vaccine Court Ruling, PFAS Pregnancy Dangers, Ultra-Processed Food Crisis, Offit Caught Lying - The RSB Show 12-12-25

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Live from A4M Las Vegas, Vaccine Court Ruling, PFAS Pregnancy Dangers, Ultra-Processed Food Crisis, SNAP Junk Food Bans Expand, Offit Caught Lying, Five Big Lies of Vaccinology Exposed and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/live-from-a4m-las-vegas-vaccine-court-ruling-pfas-pregnancy-dangers-ultra-processed-food-crisis-snap-junk-food-bans-expand-offit-caught-lying-five-big-lies-of-vaccinology-exposed-and-more/