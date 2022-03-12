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Multiple Autopsies by German Pathologist Indicate Covid-19 "Vaccine" as Cause of Death
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80 views • March 12, 2022
German pathologist Arne Burkhardt presents a slide presentation on Day 4 of the People's Court, Model Grand Jury indicating about 20 autopsies with varying degrees of evidence that death was caused by the COVID-19 injection.
This video was edited slightly to remove many hesitations as Burkhardt thinks of the proper English medical term to use. The presentation flows more smoothly with the edits, but you can find his complete presentation at about 2:56:20 of Day 4. The entire proceedings of the Model Grand Jury can be found at https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f
The proceedings generally run 4 to 5 hours each session, but they are full of very valuable information.
This video was edited slightly to remove many hesitations as Burkhardt thinks of the proper English medical term to use. The presentation flows more smoothly with the edits, but you can find his complete presentation at about 2:56:20 of Day 4. The entire proceedings of the Model Grand Jury can be found at https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f
The proceedings generally run 4 to 5 hours each session, but they are full of very valuable information.
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