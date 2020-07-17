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Doctor Breaks With The Vaccine 'Narrative'
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196 views • July 17, 2020
Another Doctor speaks out about the dangers inherent with vaccines in general, and the rushed covid vaccine in particular. They have bypassed animal trials and have gone straight to human trials......... why the big push?? Her take will wake you up.
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