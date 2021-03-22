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NON-VACCINATED TAX!?! OBAMACARE RULING THAT COULD ALLOW CONGRESS to pass a non-vaccinated tax
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150 views • March 22, 2021
Welcome to The Edge. Dusty Friday at the mic and we are discussing whether Congress has the authority to pass a Non-Vaccine Tax for COVID-19. The 2012 Obamacare Supreme Court ruling could pave the way for such a bill/tax. Let's see the problems and the solutions. Join Dusty Friday as we discuss them.
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for more information and for my Podcast.
Special Thanks To:
- Bensound for royalty free music, visit them at www.bensound.com
*Disclaimer*
Dusty Friday is NOT an attorney and is NOT offering any legal advice in this video or otherwise. There is NO implicit or explicit offering of legal counsel. Dusty Friday has NOT attended law school. The Edge is NOT offering legal counsel or advice by providing this video. True Liberty is NOT offering legal counsel or advice by providing this video. Youtube is NOT offering legal counsel or advice by providing this video.
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for more information and for my Podcast.
Special Thanks To:
- Bensound for royalty free music, visit them at www.bensound.com
*Disclaimer*
Dusty Friday is NOT an attorney and is NOT offering any legal advice in this video or otherwise. There is NO implicit or explicit offering of legal counsel. Dusty Friday has NOT attended law school. The Edge is NOT offering legal counsel or advice by providing this video. True Liberty is NOT offering legal counsel or advice by providing this video. Youtube is NOT offering legal counsel or advice by providing this video.
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