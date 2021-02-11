Covid-19 is NOT a high consequence infectious disease says UK Government

The UK government's webpage showing this is here:As of Feb 9, 2021 it says:Status of COVID-19As of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK.The 4 nations public health HCID group made an interim recommendation in January 2020 to classify COVID-19 as an HCID. This was based on consideration of the UK HCID criteria about the virus and the disease with information available during the early stages of the outbreak. Now that more is known about COVID-19, the public health bodies in the UK have reviewed the most up to date information about COVID-19 against the UK HCID criteria. They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall), and there is now greater clinical awareness and a specific and sensitive laboratory test, the availability of which continues to increase.The Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens (ACDP) is also of the opinion that COVID-19 should no longer be classified as an HCID.The need to have a national, coordinated response remains, but this is being met by the government’s COVID-19 response.Cases of COVID-19 are no longer managed by HCID treatment centres only. All healthcare workers managing possible and confirmed cases should follow the updated national infection and prevention (IPC) guidance for COVID-19, which supersedes all previous IPC guidance for COVID-19. This guidance includes instructions about different personal protective equipment (PPE) ensembles that are appropriate for different clinical scenarios.Definition of HCIDIn the UK, a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) is defined according to the following criteria:acute infectious diseasetypically has a high case-fatality ratemay not have effective prophylaxis or treatmentoften difficult to recognise and detect rapidlyability to spread in the community and within healthcare settingsrequires an enhanced individual, population and system response to ensure it is managed effectively, efficiently and safelyClassification of HCIDsHCIDs are further divided into contact and airborne groups:contact HCIDs are usually spread by direct contact with an infected patient or infected fluids, tissues and other materials, or by indirect contact with contaminated materials and fomitesairborne HCIDs are spread by respiratory droplets or aerosol transmission, in addition to contact routes of transmissionSource : Larry Hobbs, Fat News