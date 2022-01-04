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SO YOU SAY YOU WANT A REVOLUTION
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41 views • January 04, 2022
This video is based on my blogpost of the same name at www.mysticbeastblog.blogspot.com
It is about the psychopathic elite who have been running the show. It is a call to action for the humble and especially the Christians
It is about the psychopathic elite who have been running the show. It is a call to action for the humble and especially the Christians
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