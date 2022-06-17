FULL SHOW: Food Wars: Efforts To Starve Humanity Accelerate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The sham January 6th committee hearings resume, covid-positive Fauci gets another brilliant shake down from Rand Paul, the total disregard of the sanctity of life, and the acceleration of different ways to kill us off since the covid jab wasn’t as lethal as the global elite had planned are discussed. Kristi Leigh guest hosts.