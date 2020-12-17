Covid phenomenon confirmed hoax, Not going to be as scary, Today is the game changer AQUARIUS effect STARTS TODAY

The video starts with some demonstrable truths about the 'event' of the Covid phenomenon from Amanda Volmer. Then we ascend in to nature, to a farmyard with a family of peacocks. Yes, we have strange times but nothing any more stranger than how government leaders are acting against the masses.



I recommend the message this documentary offers.

I'm going to throw my pennyworth in, Saturn moved into Aquarius today, Jupiter is closely to follow and the two will meet in a conjunction 22 December. Gone is the negative aspects of Pluto and Saturn conjunction in Capricorn. We now have many great things to look forward to. Social structures will begin to be put in place. There will be much more cohesion from now. Almost as if there will be a lid lifted to a new 2 and a half year era. We will soon wonder what was all the Covid nonsense about. Evil intent amongst the people will fail. Welcome to the humanitarian sign of Aquarius. This is the 'new beginning' the 'new reset' the bad guys couldn't achieve.



Best wishes Toni.



"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theatre." - Frank Zappa