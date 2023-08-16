Create New Account
The Zipper Drill: Training To Defeat An Assailant Who Wears Body Armor
Published Yesterday

Article about the "zipper drill":   https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2023/08/16/drilling-for-changing-times/  Elites fleeing the liberal hell-holes they created:   https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/08/rich-elites-are-fleeing-cities-they-know-the-collapse-is-coming/  Article about the looting of the unarmed people of Maui:   https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2023/08/15/absence-of-order/  Alex Jones' video about land theft from the people of Maui:   https://banned.video/watch?id=64dc39c74258a36c0b80c074  Brainwashed America:   https://revolver.news/2023/08/massive-brainwashing-operation-reaction-to-trumps-4th-sham-indictment-reveals-death-spiral-of-usa/#new_tab  Might be something here-Dave Hodges (not a fan any more) interview with Jamie Walden (huge fan) RE: could Maui fires be a false flag or prelude to an invasion:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIlC3dQGtzY  

