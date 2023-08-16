The Zipper Drill: Training To Defeat An Assailant Who Wears Body Armor

Article about the "zipper drill": https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2023/08/16/drilling-for-changing-times/ Elites fleeing the liberal hell-holes they created: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/08/rich-elites-are-fleeing-cities-they-know-the-collapse-is-coming/ Article about the looting of the unarmed people of Maui: https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2023/08/15/absence-of-order/ Alex Jones' video about land theft from the people of Maui: https://banned.video/watch?id=64dc39c74258a36c0b80c074 Brainwashed America: https://revolver.news/2023/08/massive-brainwashing-operation-reaction-to-trumps-4th-sham-indictment-reveals-death-spiral-of-usa/#new_tab Might be something here-Dave Hodges (not a fan any more) interview with Jamie Walden (huge fan) RE: could Maui fires be a false flag or prelude to an invasion: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIlC3dQGtzY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.