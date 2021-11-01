Whistleblower : FEMA Camps plan to humanely EXECUTE you - What did you say is in these vaccines?

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- Ex Fema employee Celeste Solum tells how only 3% of Americans would use their guns to stop this tyranny and the Government knows it.
- Find out the true contents of the vaccines
- Canadian Health officials come up against some pretty stiff opposition who oppose MASK WEARING and VACCINE PASSPORTS
SOURCE: - https://lissahumanelife.wordpress.com/2020/09/01/insider-we-are-entering-a-6th-ele-extinction-level-event-depopulation-agenda-w-mike-adams/
MUSIC:
Bluesman Sunny Fournier - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgF9icO4qbcDIJpTh1J9Mw
Bluesman Sunny Fournier - https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ZMvaSJ8yVYBE/
Chris Normon - Without Your Love
Mirrored - wil paranormal