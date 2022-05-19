Biden's 'Disinfo Board' RIP? Don't Hold Your Breath!

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
After an outcry over the creation of a "Ministry of Truth" within the Department of Homeland Security - with a champion disinformation-spreader hired to fight disinformation - the Biden Administration announced the program is on "pause" and the kooky director has resigned. But this is a government power grab so they can hit the "play" button at any time. Also today, champion doxxed Taylor Lorenz blames Disinfo Board demise on the "far right." And...George W. Bush accidentally tells the truth.