October 1 - Battle Begins: Shutdowns 10/01/2024

Today Pastor Stan explains why October might be a very interesting month. In other news, Port Officials brace for potential strike by dockworkers along the East Coast. This will have dire consequences for our Nation and around the Globe.

00:00 – Intro

02:17 – Jewish Calender

03:45 – October

05:43 – Potential Strike by Dockworkers

10:05 – Videos of Dockworkers to Strike

16:05 – Ash & Shelters





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support