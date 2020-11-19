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11/19/20 #WeCaught'em: Powell Says Digital Election Steal=1775 For Our Republic!
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44 views • November 20, 2020
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11/19/2020: Today, Gulliani, Powell & Ellis exposed Epic Election Ste_ling evidence that will bring down international Cab_ls, the C_A, Domini_n & Smart M_tic executives and a corrupt political machine who participated in mass Election ste_ling and Fra_d...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
Get to Atlanta GA and fight for the Rep_blic:
https://www.stopthesteal.us/
The Full Press Conference with Gulliani, Powell and Ellis:
https://brigittegabriel.com/news/full...
Simon Parkes detailing events with SCYTL:
https://phibetaiota.net/2020/11/break...
Bain Capital, Smart Mat_c and Biden:
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-electi...
https://www.worldtribune.com/sidney-p...
The Gateway Pundit covering up to date on the Election Ste_ling:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
American Intelligence media on the Ste_l:
https://aim4truth.org/
SharpieGate:
https://nationalfile.com/
https://headlineusa.com/scientist-alg...
http://socialmachines.org/
ES&S in SC, TP$ and Buell:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/all/chin...
Krebbs hosted Election Watch party with Dominion Executives:
https://nypost.com/2020/11/17/trump-f...
Lord Mallach Brown, Queen's Privy Council, Soros, Smart M_tic:
https://america-wake-up.com/2020/11/1...
Kraken super computer:
https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releas...
President Trumps EO on Foreign Election Interference, executed 9/12/18, months before States spent $TP millions to certify Dominion, Smart Mat_ic, ES&S:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidenti...
Mike Adams details the nano-tech and deep freeze with the Unicorn V A X:
https://www.brighteon.com/75b51aac-02...
The UN's BIODIGITAL ID, please sub!:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4HDzQ...
subscribestar.com/you-are-free-tv
To purchase Tetrogen in the 72 hour 40% sale!
Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
Code: free40%off
To support the channel:
paypal: [email protected]
Archbishop Vigano's Open Letter to President Trump warning of a Worldwide Medical Tyranny:
https://www.catholic.org/news/nationa...
Please Pray for the Freedom of humanity! 6pm Prayer Wave on this channel wherever you are in the world-- and all Prayer waves- we create Heart Resonance for the Freedom of Humanity from an elite Globalist system who plans to, but won't succeed, in creating a Prison Planet on our God-given Earth! WE ARE FREE!!!
92.1K subscribers
11/19/2020: Today, Gulliani, Powell & Ellis exposed Epic Election Ste_ling evidence that will bring down international Cab_ls, the C_A, Domini_n & Smart M_tic executives and a corrupt political machine who participated in mass Election ste_ling and Fra_d...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
Get to Atlanta GA and fight for the Rep_blic:
https://www.stopthesteal.us/
The Full Press Conference with Gulliani, Powell and Ellis:
https://brigittegabriel.com/news/full...
Simon Parkes detailing events with SCYTL:
https://phibetaiota.net/2020/11/break...
Bain Capital, Smart Mat_c and Biden:
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-electi...
https://www.worldtribune.com/sidney-p...
The Gateway Pundit covering up to date on the Election Ste_ling:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
American Intelligence media on the Ste_l:
https://aim4truth.org/
SharpieGate:
https://nationalfile.com/
https://headlineusa.com/scientist-alg...
http://socialmachines.org/
ES&S in SC, TP$ and Buell:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/all/chin...
Krebbs hosted Election Watch party with Dominion Executives:
https://nypost.com/2020/11/17/trump-f...
Lord Mallach Brown, Queen's Privy Council, Soros, Smart M_tic:
https://america-wake-up.com/2020/11/1...
Kraken super computer:
https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releas...
President Trumps EO on Foreign Election Interference, executed 9/12/18, months before States spent $TP millions to certify Dominion, Smart Mat_ic, ES&S:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidenti...
Mike Adams details the nano-tech and deep freeze with the Unicorn V A X:
https://www.brighteon.com/75b51aac-02...
The UN's BIODIGITAL ID, please sub!:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4HDzQ...
subscribestar.com/you-are-free-tv
To purchase Tetrogen in the 72 hour 40% sale!
Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
Code: free40%off
To support the channel:
paypal: [email protected]
Archbishop Vigano's Open Letter to President Trump warning of a Worldwide Medical Tyranny:
https://www.catholic.org/news/nationa...
Please Pray for the Freedom of humanity! 6pm Prayer Wave on this channel wherever you are in the world-- and all Prayer waves- we create Heart Resonance for the Freedom of Humanity from an elite Globalist system who plans to, but won't succeed, in creating a Prison Planet on our God-given Earth! WE ARE FREE!!!
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