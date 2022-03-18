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If you want to know what happened to the missing trafficked Uyghurs that landed in Ukraine via Mriya airplane.
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123 views • March 18, 2022
If you want to know what happened to the missing trafficked Uyghurs that landed in Ukraine via Mriya airplane ✈️
Your answer will is in the video above
After landing at the Sikorsky International Airport they were bussed to American (Black Hat / KM / Cabal / Deep State / Illuminati / Red Faction) Bioweapons labs and subjected to a genetic experimentation and Adrenochrome farming #Azazel
HIGH CRIMES MES, CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
Your answer will is in the video above
After landing at the Sikorsky International Airport they were bussed to American (Black Hat / KM / Cabal / Deep State / Illuminati / Red Faction) Bioweapons labs and subjected to a genetic experimentation and Adrenochrome farming #Azazel
HIGH CRIMES MES, CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
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