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"I Will Not Be Leaving Quietly" by Five Times August (Music & Lyric Video) 2021
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30 views • December 06, 2021
Dedicated to all those fighting for truth and freedom. Special thanks to Oracle Films (watch their films at http://oraclefilms.com). "I Will Not Be Leaving Quietly" is available now across all major digital music platforms. Support Five Times August with artist tips/donation via PayPal.Me/BradleySkistimas or Venmo @fivetimesaugust
Join the mailing list at fivetimesaugust.com/signup.html
Stream/Download: https://songwhip.com/fivetimesaugust/i-will-not-be-leaving-quietly
Lyrics:
You can hate me, try to break me
Talk me down and denigrate me
You can try to silence every word
But I will not be leaving quietly, no
I won’t leave
I won’t leave
I will not be leaving quietly
And you can mock me, try to out smart me
You can shame me and try to blame me
You can do your best to shut me up
But I will not be leaving quietly, noI won’t leave
I won’t leave
I will not be leaving quietly
I’m gonna stand here
And I’ll fight for every word
I’m gonna shout the truth
Until you know it’s heard
I’m gonna stand here
And I’ll fight for every word
I’m gonna shout the truth
Until you know it’s heard
You can scold me, attempt to control me
Ban me and censor and label and troll me
You can push me and try to kick me out
But I will not be leaving quietly, no
I won’t leave
I won’t leave
I will not be leaving quietly
And you can mute me,
Strike and dispute me
Dumb down the rest, yea, but I’ll keep refusin’
You can pretend like you’ve seen the last of me
But I will not be leaving quietly, no
I won’t leave
I won’t leave
I will not be leaving quietly
I’m gonna stand here
And I’ll fight for every word
I’m gonna shout the truth
Until you know it’s heard
I’m gonna stand here
And I’ll fight for every word
I’m gonna shout the truth
Until you know it’s heard
You can hate me, try to break me
Talk me down and denigrate me
You can try to silence every word
But I will not be leaving quietly, no
I won’t leave
I won’t leave
I will not be leaving quietly, no
I won’t leave
I won’t leave
I will not be leaving quietly, no
I won’t leave
I won’t leave
I will not be leaving quietly
Written & Performed by Bradley James Skistimas
Copyright 2021 Seven Places Music (ASCAP)
#Freedom #Truth #DoNotComply
Join the mailing list at fivetimesaugust.com/signup.html
Stream/Download: https://songwhip.com/fivetimesaugust/i-will-not-be-leaving-quietly
Lyrics:
You can hate me, try to break me
Talk me down and denigrate me
You can try to silence every word
But I will not be leaving quietly, no
I won’t leave
I won’t leave
I will not be leaving quietly
And you can mock me, try to out smart me
You can shame me and try to blame me
You can do your best to shut me up
But I will not be leaving quietly, noI won’t leave
I won’t leave
I will not be leaving quietly
I’m gonna stand here
And I’ll fight for every word
I’m gonna shout the truth
Until you know it’s heard
I’m gonna stand here
And I’ll fight for every word
I’m gonna shout the truth
Until you know it’s heard
You can scold me, attempt to control me
Ban me and censor and label and troll me
You can push me and try to kick me out
But I will not be leaving quietly, no
I won’t leave
I won’t leave
I will not be leaving quietly
And you can mute me,
Strike and dispute me
Dumb down the rest, yea, but I’ll keep refusin’
You can pretend like you’ve seen the last of me
But I will not be leaving quietly, no
I won’t leave
I won’t leave
I will not be leaving quietly
I’m gonna stand here
And I’ll fight for every word
I’m gonna shout the truth
Until you know it’s heard
I’m gonna stand here
And I’ll fight for every word
I’m gonna shout the truth
Until you know it’s heard
You can hate me, try to break me
Talk me down and denigrate me
You can try to silence every word
But I will not be leaving quietly, no
I won’t leave
I won’t leave
I will not be leaving quietly, no
I won’t leave
I won’t leave
I will not be leaving quietly, no
I won’t leave
I won’t leave
I will not be leaving quietly
Written & Performed by Bradley James Skistimas
Copyright 2021 Seven Places Music (ASCAP)
#Freedom #Truth #DoNotComply
Keywords
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