Upside Down World: Marxism Rooted in White Supremacy and Eugenics w/ Kevin McGary

Kevin McGary joins the program to discuss his new book "Woked Up!" which tackles the root of Marxism and evil throughout the world. His studies of Marxism shows that the founders were promoters of eugenics and truly were White Supremacists who also did not like anyone who was poor, handicapped, or had any other trait that was undesirable. McGary shows how Marxism today is clearly rooted in this ideology. Perhaps its why we are seeing Canada promoting euthanasia of the poor, handicapped and depressed. His organization Every Black Life Matters is the counter to BLM. His organization states "Every Black Life Matters because ALL Lives Matter". You can learn more about Kevin McGary and his organization at https://EveryBLM.com

