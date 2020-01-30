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Brexit Update 30/01/2020
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3 views • January 30, 2020
As Brexit finally approaches, I have ended up hitting quite a cross section on whether to actually support the next independence referendum for Scotland to become an actual country (then go in the EU automatically) or abstain from the vote completely.
Alyn Smith Tweet - https://twitter.com/AlynSmith/status/1222580413476065281
Cameron McNeish Tweet - https://twitter.com/CameronMcNeish/status/1222576642641539073
The Scottish Parliament voted in favour of a 2nd Independence Referendum by 64-54 votes. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-51284836
SNP MPs cry outside EU Plenary - https://twitter.com/StevieBrexit/status/1222600841716215808
The video clips and images I share have been used under S30 of the CDPA 1988 for purposes of criticism and news reporting.
Alyn Smith Tweet - https://twitter.com/AlynSmith/status/1222580413476065281
Cameron McNeish Tweet - https://twitter.com/CameronMcNeish/status/1222576642641539073
The Scottish Parliament voted in favour of a 2nd Independence Referendum by 64-54 votes. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-51284836
SNP MPs cry outside EU Plenary - https://twitter.com/StevieBrexit/status/1222600841716215808
The video clips and images I share have been used under S30 of the CDPA 1988 for purposes of criticism and news reporting.
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