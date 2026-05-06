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THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 46: Taxes and Offenses
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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One day a tax collector approached Peter to ask about Jesus' taxes. The God-man did not come to abolish the illegal taxes levied by the Romans and He instructed Peter to catch a single fish and the coin in its mouth would cover the tax owed.

Sometime later the Pharisees sent a delegation to inquire about paying tribute to the Romans. Jesus knew they were trying to trap him and held up a Roman coin with a picture of Caesar on it and directed them to give the emperor his due, and to give God what belonged to Him. The Son of God came to save the lost and the last thing He wanted was a pointless diversion.

Then the apostles started wondering amongst themselves who was going to be the greatest in the Kingdom of God. Jesus commended the meekness and modesty of children as a way of rebuking the selfish ambitions of these handpicked men. They failed to realize that only the humble are great in God's eyes.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1945.pdf

RLJ-1945 -- JANUARY 14, 2024

Our new website: https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

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jesustributeapostlesromanscaesarson of godtax collector
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