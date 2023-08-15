Come out from among them and BE SEPARATE says the LORD!

MY BAD IT'S 1 Chronicles 28:9 ....NOT 2 Chr 15:28

"GOD WILL FORSAKE YOU IF YOU FORSAKE HIM" BY REJECTING HIS COMMANDMENTS





"But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvellous light;" (1 Peter 2:9 KJV)





Yehovah wants his people to be set apart from the world which is obviously on a crash course headed for destruction. Humans are the only SPECIES to live in a manner that is hostile to the planet because we have REJECTED HIS COMMANDMENTS:





The earth mourns and fades away,

The world languishes and fades away;

The haughty people of the earth languish.

The earth is also defiled under its inhabitants,

Because they have transgressed the laws,

Changed the ordinance

Broken the everlasting covenant.

Therefore the curse has devoured the earth,

And those who dwell in it are desolate.

Therefore the inhabitants of the earth are burned,

And few men are left." Isa 24:4-6





There are roughly 613 commandments, 365 "YOU SHALL NOT" commandments, and roughly 248 "YOU SHALL" commandments. The LATTER are not activities to refrain from, but activities we are supposed to ENGAGE IN! This is what makes a Hebrew Israelite "peculiar" or "a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people for God’s own possession, so that you may proclaim the excellencies of Him who has called you out of darkness into His marvelous light" 1 Pet 2:9 NASB





Yehovah gave us His laws and commandments, for LIFE and good health:

“If you diligently heed the voice of the Lord your God and do what is right in His sight, give ear to His commandments and keep all His statutes, I will put none of the diseases on you which I have brought on the Egyptians. For I am the Lord who heals you.” Ex 15:26





"My son, do not forget my law,

But let your heart keep my commands;

For length of days and long life

And peace they will add to you.

...Do not be wise in your own eyes;

Fear the Lord and depart from evil.

It will be health to your flesh,

And strength to your bones." Pr 3:1-8





If we follow God's food laws we will avoid all of the diseases that come from eating unclean foods. This means AVOIDING PORK, with it's 47 known diseases contractable by humans, and ALSO THE FIRST ANIMAL TO BE VACCINATED WITH mRNA!

If we refrain from sodomy and taking vaccines, we will not likely get HPV, AIDS, or Monkey Pox, simple. People of the world do things their own way, or they trust the government to THEIR OWN DETRIMENT while PEOPLE OF GOD DO THINGS HIS WAY, trusting in Him.

"There is a way that seems right to a man, But its end is the way of DEATH." Pr 14:1; 16:25

There is ALSO:

KEEPING THE SEVENTH_DAY SABBATH

KEEPING THE PASSOVER

Not wearing garments of mixed fabrics: Dt 22:11

These laws KEEP US HEALTHY and separate us from the WORLD WHICH IS OBVIOUSLY GOING AWAY FAST according to the 2nd law of thermodynamics and God's plan!





How does that affect our relationship to other people? First of all, we are supposed to love our enemies, or more semantically correct, we SHOW LOVE to our enemies...after all, they are STILL our enemies and ENEMIES OF GOD:

"Do I not hate them, O Lord, who hate You?

And do I not loathe those who rise up against You?

I hate them with perfect hatred;

I count them my enemies." Ps 139:21-22





However,

“You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you, that you may be sons of your Father in heaven; for He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust. For if you love those who love you, what reward have you? Do not even the tax collectors do the same? And if you greet your brethren only, what do you do more than others? Do not even the tax collectors do so? Therefore you shall be perfect, just as your Father in heaven is perfect." Mt 5:43-48





"If your enemy is hungry, give him bread to eat;

And if he is thirsty, give him water to drink;

For so you will heap coals of fire on his head,

And the Lord will reward you." Pr 25:21-22





However, we don't keep company with them:





"Can two walk together, unless they are agreed?" Amos 3:3







